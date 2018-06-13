WWSVA 2018 Class Categories

The class categories and descriptions for the 2018 Small Vigneron Awards are:

Class Variety, Region & Vintage
1 RIESLING (85% & greater)  2018 vintage
2 RIESLING (85% & greater)  2017 vintage
3 RIESLING (85% & greater)  2016 or older vintages
4 SEMILLON (85% & greater)  2018 vintage
5 SEMILLON (85% & greater)  2017 vintage
6 SEMILLON (85% & greater)  2016 or 2015 vintage
7 SEMILLON (85% & greater)   2014 or older vintages
8 SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater)  2018 vintage
9 SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater)  2017 or older vintages
10 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater)  2018 or 2017 vintage
11 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater)  2016 vintage
12 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater)  2015 or older vintages
13 PINOT GRIS (85% & greater)  2018 vintage
14 PINOT GRIS (85% & greater)  2017 or older vintages
15 FIANO (85% & greater)   Any vintage
16 GRÜNER VELTLINER (85% & greater)   Any vintage
17 VERDELHO (85% & greater)   Any vintage
18 VIOGNIER  (85% & greater)  Any vintage
19 OTHER SINGLE WHITE VARIETIES (Must be 85% or greater of that variety)  Any vintage
20 BLENDS OF SEMILLON & SAUVIGNON BLANC (Must have at least 15% of each variety, and the total percentage of semillon & sauvignon blanc combined must be at least 85%)  Any vintage.
21 BARREL FERMENTED SEMILLON AND/OR SAUVIGNON BLANC OR BLEND OF THESE TWO VARIETIES  Note: This is a class for which any semillon, sauvignon blanc or blend of the two varieties with a barrel-fermented component greater than 15% is eligible. Producers with wines of >15% barrel ferment also have the option of entering in classes 5-9, or 20 instead of this one.  Any vintage.
22 OTHER DRY WHITE BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc classes)   Any vintage
23 SWEET WHITE: SEMI-SWEET & OFF-DRY (that is, greater than 7.5 gm/litre residual sugar and less than 45 gm/litre residual sugar)  Any vintage.
24 SWEET WHITE  All other styles.  Any vintage
25 ROSÉ  2018 or 2017 vintage.
26 PINOT NOIR  (100% only)  2017 vintage.
27 PINOT NOIR  (100% only)  2016 vintage.
28 PINOT NOIR  (100% only)  2015 or older vintages.
29 SHIRAZ (85% & greater)  2017 vintage.
30 SHIRAZ (85% & greater)  2016 vintage.
31 SHIRAZ (85% & greater)  2015 vintage.
32 SHIRAZ (85% & greater)  2014 or older vintages.
33 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater)  2017 vintage.
34 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater)  2016 vintage.
35 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater)  2015 vintage.
36 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater)  2014 or older vintages.
37 GRENACHE (85% & greater)   Any vintage
38 SANGIOVESE (85% & greater)   Any vintage
39 NEBBIOLO (85% & greater)  Any vintage
40 OTHER ITALIAN RED VARIETALS (85% & greater)   Any vintage
41 TEMPRANILLO  (85% & greater)  Any vintage
42 MERLOT (85% & greater)  Any vintage
43 OTHER SINGLE RED VARIETIES – Any wine eligible for classes 26-42 is excluded  (Must be 85% or greater of that variety)  Any vintage
44 AUSTRALIAN CLASSIC BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of cabernet sauvignon & shiraz combined)   Any vintage
45 CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec)  2017 or 2016 vintage
46 CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec)   2015 or older vintages.
47 “RHÔNE” BLENDS (Must contain at least two of the following varieties – shiraz, grenache, mourvèdre (mataro) – and those varieties must make up at least 85% of the blend)   Any vintage
48 OTHER DRY RED BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for the other blend classes)   Any vintage
49 SPARKLING WHITE OR ROSÉ  Any vintage or non-vintage.
50 SPARKLING RED  Any vintage or non-vintage.
51 FORTIFIED  Any.

NOTE: Wines with greater than 7.5 gm/litre residual sugar must not be entered in Classes 1- 22.