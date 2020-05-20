WWSVA 2020 Class Categories

|Class
|Variety, Region & Vintage
|1
|RIESLING (85% & greater) 2020 vintage
|2
|RIESLING (85% & greater) 2019 vintage
|3
|RIESLING (85% & greater) 2018 or older vintages
|4
|SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2020 vintage
|5
|SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2019 vintage
|6
|SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2018 or 2017 vintage
|7
|SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages
|8
|SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater) 2020 vintage
|9
|SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater) 2019 or older vintages
|10
|CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2020 or 2019 vintage
|11
|CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2018 vintage
|12
|CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2017 or older vintages
|13
|PINOT GRIS (85% & greater) 2020 vintage
|14
|PINOT GRIS (85% & greater) 2019 or older vintages
|15
|FIANO (85% & greater) Any vintage
|16
|GRÜNER VELTLINER (85% & greater) Any vintage
|17
|VERDELHO (85% & greater) Any vintage
|18
|VIOGNIER (85% & greater) Any vintage
|19
|OTHER SINGLE WHITE VARIETIES (Must be 85% or greater of that variety) Any vintage
|20
|BLENDS OF SEMILLON & SAUVIGNON BLANC (Must have at least 15% of each variety, and the total percentage of semillon & sauvignon blanc combined must be at least 85%) Any vintage.
|21
|BARREL FERMENTED SEMILLON AND/OR SAUVIGNON BLANC OR BLEND OF THESE TWO VARIETIES Note: This is a class for which any semillon, sauvignon blanc or blend of the two varieties with a barrel-fermented component greater than 15% is eligible. Producers with wines of >15% barrel ferment also have the option of entering in classes 5-9, or 20 instead of this one. Any vintage.
|22
|OTHER DRY WHITE BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc classes) Any vintage
|23
|SWEET WHITE: SEMI-SWEET & OFF-DRY (that is, greater than 7.5 gm/litre residual sugar and less than 45 gm/litre residual sugar) Any vintage.
|24
|SWEET WHITE All other styles. Any vintage
|25
|ROSÉ 2020 or 2019 vintage.
|26
|PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2019 vintage.
|27
|PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2018 vintage.
|28
|PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2017 or older vintages.
|29
|SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2019 vintage.
|30
|SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2018 vintage.
|31
|SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2017 vintage.
|32
|SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages.
|33
|CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2019 vintage.
|34
|CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2018 vintage.
|35
|CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2017 vintage.
|36
|CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages.
|37
|GRENACHE (85% & greater) Any vintage
|38
|SANGIOVESE (85% & greater) Any vintage
|39
|NEBBIOLO (85% & greater) Any vintage
|40
|OTHER ITALIAN RED VARIETALS (85% & greater) Any vintage
|41
|TEMPRANILLO (85% & greater) Any vintage
|42
|MERLOT (85% & greater) Any vintage
|43
|OTHER SINGLE RED VARIETIES – Any wine eligible for classes 26-42 is excluded (Must be 85% or greater of that variety) Any vintage
|44
|AUSTRALIAN CLASSIC BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of cabernet sauvignon & shiraz combined) Any vintage
|45
|CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec) 2019 or 2018 vintage
|46
|CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec) 2017 or older vintages.
|47
|“RHÔNE” BLENDS (Must contain at least two of the following varieties – shiraz, grenache, mourvèdre (mataro) – and those varieties must make up at least 85% of the blend) Any vintage
|48
|OTHER DRY RED BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for the other blend classes) Any vintage
|49
|SPARKLING WHITE OR ROSÉ Any vintage or non-vintage.
|50
|SPARKLING RED Any vintage or non-vintage.
|51
|FORTIFIED Any.