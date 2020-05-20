WWSVA 2020 Class Categories

Class Variety, Region & Vintage

1 RIESLING (85% & greater) 2020 vintage

2 RIESLING (85% & greater) 2019 vintage

3 RIESLING (85% & greater) 2018 or older vintages

4 SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2020 vintage

5 SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2019 vintage

6 SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2018 or 2017 vintage

7 SEMILLON (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages

8 SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater) 2020 vintage

9 SAUVIGNON BLANC (85% & greater) 2019 or older vintages

10 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2020 or 2019 vintage

11 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2018 vintage

12 CHARDONNAY (85% & greater) 2017 or older vintages

13 PINOT GRIS (85% & greater) 2020 vintage

14 PINOT GRIS (85% & greater) 2019 or older vintages

15 FIANO (85% & greater) Any vintage

16 GRÜNER VELTLINER (85% & greater) Any vintage

17 VERDELHO (85% & greater) Any vintage

18 VIOGNIER (85% & greater) Any vintage

19 OTHER SINGLE WHITE VARIETIES (Must be 85% or greater of that variety) Any vintage

20 BLENDS OF SEMILLON & SAUVIGNON BLANC (Must have at least 15% of each variety, and the total percentage of semillon & sauvignon blanc combined must be at least 85%) Any vintage.

21 BARREL FERMENTED SEMILLON AND/OR SAUVIGNON BLANC OR BLEND OF THESE TWO VARIETIES Note: This is a class for which any semillon, sauvignon blanc or blend of the two varieties with a barrel-fermented component greater than 15% is eligible. Producers with wines of >15% barrel ferment also have the option of entering in classes 5-9, or 20 instead of this one. Any vintage.

22 OTHER DRY WHITE BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc classes) Any vintage

23 SWEET WHITE: SEMI-SWEET & OFF-DRY (that is, greater than 7.5 gm/litre residual sugar and less than 45 gm/litre residual sugar) Any vintage.

24 SWEET WHITE All other styles. Any vintage

25 ROSÉ 2020 or 2019 vintage.

26 PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2019 vintage.

27 PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2018 vintage.

28 PINOT NOIR (100% only) 2017 or older vintages.

29 SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2019 vintage.

30 SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2018 vintage.

31 SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2017 vintage.

32 SHIRAZ (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages.

33 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2019 vintage.

34 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2018 vintage.

35 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2017 vintage.

36 CABERNET SAUVIGNON (85% & greater) 2016 or older vintages.

37 GRENACHE (85% & greater) Any vintage

38 SANGIOVESE (85% & greater) Any vintage

39 NEBBIOLO (85% & greater) Any vintage

40 OTHER ITALIAN RED VARIETALS (85% & greater) Any vintage

41 TEMPRANILLO (85% & greater) Any vintage

42 MERLOT (85% & greater) Any vintage

43 OTHER SINGLE RED VARIETIES – Any wine eligible for classes 26-42 is excluded (Must be 85% or greater of that variety) Any vintage

44 AUSTRALIAN CLASSIC BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of cabernet sauvignon & shiraz combined) Any vintage

45 CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec) 2019 or 2018 vintage

46 CABERNET BLEND (Must contain at least 85% of a combination of cabernet sauvignon and any of the following – cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot, malbec) 2017 or older vintages.

47 “RHÔNE” BLENDS (Must contain at least two of the following varieties – shiraz, grenache, mourvèdre (mataro) – and those varieties must make up at least 85% of the blend) Any vintage

48 OTHER DRY RED BLENDS (Must not be 85% or greater of any single variety and must not be eligible for the other blend classes) Any vintage

49 SPARKLING WHITE OR ROSÉ Any vintage or non-vintage.

50 SPARKLING RED Any vintage or non-vintage.